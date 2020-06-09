San Diego Food Bank receives $20,000 donation from ‘The Nice Guys’ to help those in need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank was given a much-needed donation of $20,000 from “The Nice Guys.”

The Nice Guys is an all-volunteer nonprofit organization that helps various organizations throughout our community.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the San Diego Food Bank has gone from serving 350,000 people a month, to 600,000!

During the live presentation Tuesday on Good Morning San Diego, Food Bank President and CEO, Jim Floros, pointed out that in reality, the check amounts to much more because of matching funds from another group.

