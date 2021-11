San Diego Food Bank sees continued high demand for its services

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the nation begins the end of 2021, and the start of the second year of the pandemic begins, the San Diego Food Bank continues seeing a sustained high demand for its services.

Chris Carter, Vice President of Development & Communications at the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to discuss details of the continued need for food in San Diego County.