San Diego Food Bank set to receive Thanksgiving turkey donation

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thanksgiving is quickly approaching, Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank said they will receive a donation of 12,000 pounds of Thanksgiving turkey from Foster Farms.

The more than 1,000 turkeys will be distributed in the coming weeks to help feed 15,000 in the San Diego community.

Statewide, one in eight adults and one in five children, struggle with food insecurity despite the fact that the state produces nearly half of America’s fruits and vegetables, according to Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank CEO, Jim Floros.