San Diego Food Bank shifts into Phase 4, expects years of extended need

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank is constantly reevaluating to better meet the needs of locals, shifting now into Phase 4.

Not only is the San Diego Food Bank the regional bank for food, but also for diapers.

The food bank expects to see two to three years of continued need even after the pandemic, said San Diego Food Bank President and CEO, Jim Floros.

Floros joined KUSI to elaborate on meeting the needs of San Diegans during this trying time.