San Diego Food Bank steps up services to meet need during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There’s never been a greater demand for the services of the San Diego Food Bank. In the month since the start of California’s stay-at-home order due to COVID-19, the San Diego Food Bank has expanded its services.

Before the pandemic, the food bank was serving about 350,000 people every month. By mid-March, that number had surged to 600,000 and could reach 700,000 by the end of April.

At the warehouse in Miramar, we saw volunteers in gloves and masks, working diligently to sort and package food.

In the first phase of its response, the San Diego Food Bank worked to boost its services to its 500 non-profit partners.

In a second phase, designed to shorten the lines and waits at food pantries, CEO and President Jim Floros said the food bank organized mass distribution events, with drive-throughs at places like SDCCU stadium, the Del Mar Fairgrounds and Grossmont Center.

Floros says the food bank will continue to emphasize its ties to its local partners that deliver food through 200 distribution sites. It’s a model that the food bank has used for years.

Even with increasing demand, Floros said the food bank is not worried about meeting the need. He said he placed a one million dollar food order with wholesale suppliers two weeks ago, followed by a second more recent order for another million dollars’ worth of food.