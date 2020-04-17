San Diego Food Bank to hold drive-through distribution at Grossmont Center

LA MESA (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank will hold a drive-through distribution of food and toilet paper Friday morning at Grossmont Center in La Mesa.

The event is scheduled to start at 9 a.m., rain or shine. Food Bank officials said they have enough supplies to give the first 1,000 vehicles toilet paper, paper towels, baby wipes and 40 pounds of food.

Only one vehicle per household will be permitted and attendees must enter Grossmont Center from Jackson Drive.

Residents should remain in their cars with the windows rolled up and volunteers will place the donated items directly in the trunk of each vehicle, organizers said.