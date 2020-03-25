San Diego Food Bank to host emergency food distribution event for low-income families & seniors





SAN DIEFO (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank, in partnership with the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, is planning to host a mass “drive through” food distribution for low-income families and seniors at SDCCU Stadium on Saturday, March 28 from 9 a.m. until all of the food is gone.

President & CEO of the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, Jim Floros, joined Good Morning San Diego to talk about what the food bank is doing during the COVID-19 crisis.

The food distribution will target vulnerable, low-income families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The food distribution will be “touchless” meaning that attendees will not leave their cars. Food will be placed directly in the back seat or truck.

Labor Council and Food Bank volunteers will sign signature pads on the household’s behalf. Those attending must meet income guidelines to be eligible for food assistance.

This will be a “self-certifying” food distribution, meaning that families will not need to show proof of income or provide I.D. to receive food assistance. Families simply need to verbally verify that they fall below the income guidelines, and a volunteer will sign on behalf of each family.

The food bank said the groceries that will be distributed will include whole grain spaghetti, peanut butter, brown rice, raisins, canned pears, canned peaches, canned green beans, canned green peas, canned tomato sauce, canned vegetable soup, canned chili, canned salmon, a box of cereal, and a 3-pound bag of fresh oranges. Each food package will total 25 pounds per family/vehicle.

For health and safety reasons, no one will be allowed to “walk up” or receive food on foot. Individuals and families who are not able to arrive by car should reach out to the Food Bank directly for resources or visit: www.SanDiegoFoodBank.org/GetHelp for a food distribution site near their residence.

San Diego Food Bank: Income Guidelines for Saturday, March 28 Food Distribution

Household Size Max. Monthly Household Income Max. Annual Household Income

1 $ 2,445.96 $ 29,351.50

2 $ 3,311.54 $ 39,738.50

3 $ 4,177.13 $50,125.50

4 $ 5,024.71 $ 60,512.50

5 $ 5,908.29 $ 70,899.50

6 $ 6,773.88 $ 81,286.50

7 $ 7,639.46 $ 91,673.50

8 $ 8,505.04 $ 102,060.50

9 $ 9,370.63 $ 112,447.50

10 $ 10,263.21 $ 122,834.50

Over 10 add $865.58 each add $10,387 each