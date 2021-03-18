San Diego Food Bank’s food distribution Statistics Illustrate Exponential Demand for Food Assistance

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Food Bank released statistics charting the impact of the pandemic and the alarming increase in its food distribution programs to key cities throughout San Diego County over the past year.

The Food Bank’s year-over-year distribution statistics compare March 2019 to March 2020 with March 2020 to March 2021.

In the period March 2019 to 2020, the Food Bank distributed 37.7 million pounds of food. In the period March 2020 to March 2021, the Food Bank distributed 57.4 million pounds of food, the equivalent of 48 million meals and an increase of nearly 20 million pounds. In the City of San Diego alone, the San Diego Food Bank increased its distribution of food from 14 million pounds to nearly 23 million pounds over the course of the pandemic year.

