San Diego football coaches ready for gameday

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Are you ready for some football!?

After months of waiting, California is finally following the other 49 states and allowing youth sports to resume, and high school football is included.

Friday night is the first week of games in San Diego County, and KUSI’s Lauren Phinney spoke with the coaches of Scripps Ranch High School, and Torrey Pines High School, to hear about their excitement around getting back on the field.

Torrey Pines Coach Ron Gladnick:

Scripps Ranch Coach Marlon Gardinera:

Later on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego, PPR Papa Pig himself joined Good Morning San Diego from the comfort of his home to preview the historic, first Spring edition of the Prep Pigskin Report: