San Diego for Every Child helps families amid coronavirus pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego for Every Child works with partners to halve the experience of childhood poverty in San Diego County.

Given the current coronavirus crisis, SDEC stepped up to help families of essential workers to find the childcare they need.

Families can apply for funds to help cover the cost of child care and basic needs at sandiegoforeverychild.org/covid19.