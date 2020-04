‘San Diego for Every Child’ works to find solutions to lower childhood poverty rates

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Sara Jacobs, the Founder and Chair of San Diego for Every Child joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss how the organization is on a mission to cut poverty in half by 2030.

The organization has launched a fund to assist with food, childcare, and education. The organization is currently doing everything it can to find a solution to cut childhood poverty rates.