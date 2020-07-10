San Diego Foundation COVID-19 response fund grants $11.4 million to support local families

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Thursday, a local nonprofit announced its San Diego COVID-19 community response fund has just granted $11.4 million to 25 nonprofit organizations on the frontline of the COVID-19 health and economic crisis.

They’ve given away nearly $25 million since the pandemic started.

Brian Zumbano, with the San Diego Foundation, discussed what the organization is about and where exactly the money is going.