San Diego Foundation provides relief for those struggling during the COVID-19 pandemic

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Like every other community in America, San Diego County has been badly bruised by the impacts of the Coronavirus.

That’s where the San Diego Foundation has stepped in, providing relief to those who are suffering the most.

To date, the foundation has donated close to $53 million to its non-profit partners around the region.

Much of the money has gone to hunger relief to food pantries and other organizations.

The foundation is also joining with the county to administer $25 million grants to help child care providers who are caring for people in San Diego County.