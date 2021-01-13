San Diego Foundation to announce next round of grant funding





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Foundation and several partner organizations will announce the latest round of funding stemming from the San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund Wednesday.

Foundation President and CEO Mark Stuart and other leaders will outline the goals of the new round of grants, the latest updates with the fund and how it is intended to benefit the community.

The Asian Business Association of San Diego, Black Chamber of Commerce and Local Initiatives Support Corporation will help distribute the funds, which will primarily go to small businesses.

The fund has raised $64 million so far to support San Diegans in need and granted $54 million — including 244 grants to 200 nonprofit partners. These nonprofits provided computers, internet access, child care, food security, financial assistance, medical support, workforce training and other needs to the region’s most vulnerable communities.

Some of the largest grants to date include:

— San Diego County Office of Education: $1 million to provide thousands of students and their families internet connectivity and technology required for distance learning;

— Feeding San Diego: $50,000 to increase the number of San Diegans receiving food assistance during the pandemic;

— North County Lifeline: $50,000 to provide support and resources to children impacted by the health and economic crisis;

— San Diego LGBTQ Community Center: $50,000 to provide virtual crisis counseling, support and other essential services such as food, housing and health care to the LGBTQ community;

— University of San Diego Nonprofit Institute: $50,000 to evaluate the impact of local crisis philanthropy efforts to help inform future grant efforts; and

— Wakeland Housing & Development Corporation: $50,000 to provide children in need with one-on-one homework tutoring and support English-language learner parents.

The San Diego COVID-19 Community Response Fund at The San Diego Foundation was created in partnership with San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, San Diego Gas & Electric, United Way of San Diego County, San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council, NEWS 8 and Alliance Healthcare Foundation to receive donations and make rolling rapid-response grants to nonprofits supporting impacted communities, particularly those that are disproportionately affected by the pandemic and its economic consequences.