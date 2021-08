San Diego Friday Night Lights presents 7th annual Kickoff Classic all-star showcase

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Friday Night Football League is presenting its 7th annual Kickoff Classic to raise awareness and gather canned food for the San Diego Food Bank.

SDFNL Co-founders Montell Allen and Ruben Pena discussed the event with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.