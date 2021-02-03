San Diego gains authorization to administer COVID-19 vaccines

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego will administer more than 100 doses of COVID-19 vaccines Wednesday to eligible homeless residents sheltering at the San Diego Convention Center as part of the Operation Shelter to Home program.

The effort comes one day after the city was authorized to receive and administer vaccines and city paramedics began providing doses in Balboa Park Municipal Gym to area government workers eligible according to state and county guidelines, including those 65 and older.

Mayor Todd Gloria announced the city’s new role Tuesday evening.

“Increased access to vaccines is great news for the people of San Diego,” Gloria said. “Having the authority to set up our own vaccination sites will allow us to create more equitable access for residents and more nimbly get our residents vaccinated and our economy back on track.”

The city received an initial shipment of 1,200 doses of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines this week.

Members of the public should not come to the Balboa Park site in hopes of obtaining a shot. The city will announce expanded access to vaccinations subject to eligibility and availability, Gloria said.

“We are pleased to have the opportunity to deliver this vaccine to eligible employees,” Fire Chief Colin Stowell said. “As the largest city in our region, we can lessen the burden at the county vaccination sites. We have more than 70 paramedics trained to give the vaccine, and soon, emergency medical technicians will also be trained.”

Gloria is exploring additional city-owned locations as potential vaccination sites when more doses become available. The number of doses delivered directly to the city will depend on vaccine availability statewide.