San Diego gas prices rise for 20th consecutive day

SAN DIEGO (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in San Diego County rose four-tenths of a cent today to $4.847, extending a run of increases to 20 consecutive days and 25 in 27 days.

The average price has increased 26.5 cents over the past 27 days, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday, according to figures from the AAA and Oil Price Information Service. It is 4.7 cents more than one week ago, 26.3 cents higher than one month ago and a half-cent above what it was one year ago.

The national average price dropped for the 28th time in 30 days, decreasing three-tenths of a cent to $3.365. It has dropped 14.5 cents over the past 30 days, including a half-cent Sunday.

The national average price is 4.5 cents less than one week ago, 14.4 cents lower than one month ago and 23.9 cents below what it was one year ago. It has dropped $1.651 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14.