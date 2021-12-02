San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus begins 37th season





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Gay Men’s Chorus’ JINGLE! returns to the Balboa Theatre on Saturday December 11 at 8:00 p.m. and a Sunday matinee performance December 12 at 3:00 p.m.

This performance marks the beginning of their 37th season.

Executive Director Jeff Heine and Guest Artistic Director Andy Riggs joined KUSI’s Allie Wagner on Good Morning San Diego to discuss their excitement around performing again for their 37th year.

For more information visit: www.SDGMC.org