San Diego Girl Scout gets surprise of a lifetime with a billboard feature

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego Girl Scout, Sloane Viora, got the surprise of a lifetime helping to spread positivity to girls everywhere.

Sloane had no idea she was going to be featured on a Girl Scouts “Power Her Promise” billboard, when she attended the surprise unveiling.

The CEO of the Girl Scouts of San Diego, Carol Dedrich, said, “we need strong leaders in our community, and these girls are going to make a difference throughout the world and throughout their lifetime.”