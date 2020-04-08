San Diego Girl Scout troop takes action to help protect the community from COVID-19

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Girl Scout Troop 2191 has eight young women who are all Cadette level, and they are all middle school age they started as a troop in first grade and we meet weekly.

When the stay-at-home order came, they decided one of the best things they could do was move our meetings online and keep going. It provided them with a sense of normalcy, routine and the encouragement of sisterhood.

The Girl Scouts are continuing to be active during this time by turning to technology to move forward with learning, meeting and making a difference in their communities. They’ve been learning new skills like participating in online cooking classes offered through Girl Scouts, working on badges virtually and meeting each Sunday.

Girl Scouts in San Diego County and around the world do “Take Action” projects—also called service learning, to make the world a better place. Take Action projects address the root of an issue with an aim to create a lasting effect. This specific “Take Action” focused on solving problems through science.

The Troop virtually got together to teach fellow Girl Scouts and the community how to improvise during this time when resources are scarce and clean hands are essential.

The video includes a recipe for making your own hand sanitizer and is available on various social media platforms such as YouTube ( https://youtu.be/LJ1XK4JFzo0 ) and in Girl Scout Facebook circles.

