San Diego Girl Scouts come out on top amid country-wide unsold cookies

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – While myriad Girl Scout councils have piled high unsold cookies leftover from the season, San Diego’s Girl Scouts did not, thanks to their Operation Thin Mint.

San Diego’s Girl Scouts celebrated the 20th anniversary of Operation Thin Mint, which typically sends unsold inventory to deployed military troops and local veterans.

This year, 175,605 packages of cookies were distributed through Operation Thin Mint.

Just last week, a shipping container full of Girl Scout Cookies left San Diego for Long Beach, where they were sent to a military distribution center in Saudi Arabia.

From there, U.S. military ships that pass through will pick up some cookies as well as personnel based throughout that region.

Right now they are working on sending another container of cookies to Bahrain.

If that wasn’t enough cookies, nine veterans’ hospitals have also received Operation Thin Mint cookies thus far.

Carol Dedrich, CEO at Girl Scouts San Diego, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the girls’ success.