San Diego Gives with Youth Empowerment​ helps build a community for nonprofits

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego Gives, a fundraising program for local San Diego-based nonprofits, takes place Thursday, Sept. 8, with a countywide day-of-giving.

This year, 327 organizations have signed on to participate in the fundraising campaign, 30 percent above organizers’ goal of 250 nonprofits. Only in its second year, the campaign more than doubled nonprofit participants; 120 organizations participated in the program’s inaugural year.

The six-month program kicked off in March, with fundraising support and education for participating nonprofits and launched to the community on July 16. The mid-summer kick off coincided with San Diego’s birthday, the day San Diego was established as a city (July 16, 1769). Countywide birthday parties launched early giving, and funds raised went into the “Love Them All” fund, evenly distributed to all participating San Diego nonprofits.

The founder & CEO of Youth Empowerment, Arthur Soriano, and a trainer for their Transforming Trauma program, Karla Garcia, joined KUSI’s Elizabeth Alvarez on Good Morning San Diego.