San Diego golf courses seeing increase of younger golfers, especially girls





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The game of golf is growing as more juniors and women are stepping up to play.

Right now, 3 million junior golfers are hitting the sticks with nearly 40% of those players being girls.

Bryan Geiberger works with aspiring young players from 8 to 15 years old in junior camps at The Crossings golf course in Carlsbad. It’s outdoors and socially distanced – making it one of the safest things for kids do to under CDC guidelines.

Kids divide time on the range hitting balls, chipping, putting, getting out on the course, and playing games with healthy competition.

Bryan was born into the game of golf, being the son of PGA Champion Al Geiberger. He’s known as “Mr. 59” for being the first player on tour to card a 59. Now for Bryan, the game he grew up with has evolved into more than just his father’s game.

To register for a golf camp, visit www.carlsbadca.gov and click on “parks and recreation.”