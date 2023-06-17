San Diego GOP endorse local Republican candidates





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – On Monday, the San Diego GOP endorsed several local candidates running for political office n the 2024 elections.

Amy Reicher is running for District 4 County Supervisor, replacing the resigned Nathan Fletcher.

Andrew Hayes (R) is running for California’s 75th Assembly District.

Joel Anderson is running for re-election as District 2 County Supervisor.

San Diego GOP Chairwoman Paula Whitsell joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes to discuss the organization’s endorsements of the above candidates.