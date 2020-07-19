San Diego GOP is recruiting candidates for local offices

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – There are nearly 1000 elected offices in San Diego County with half of them up each two year cycle so just over 400 are up in November.

Only a handful of offices get all the attention; President, Congress, State Assembly, State Senate, County Supervisor, and Mayors.

Beneath the surface there are hundreds of smaller offices like city council, school board, hospital board, water boards, fire districts, and planning groups.

Chairman of the Republican Party of San Diego County, Tony Krvaric, joined Good Morning San Diego to discuss recruitment.

Filing for all of these offices opened this past Monday and lasts through Friday, August 7 so time is of the essence.