San Diego Greek Festival is coming to town this weekend

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) -The San Diego Festival is kicking off tomorrow in Hillcrest.

Guests can enjoy an evening of family-friendly fun filled with music, dancing, and tons of delicious food.

KUSI’s Hunter Sowards talked with Artemis Spyridonidis and Konstantina Yantsides about all the fun at the San Diego Greek Festival.

Here is the website for the San Diego Greek Festival https://www.sdgreekfestival.com/

St Spyridon Church, 3655 Park Boulevard, in Hillcrest

Saturday, June 18th from 11-10 and Sunday, June 19th from 11-8.