San Diego “Ground Zero” for fentanyl crisis, Gloria to issue executive order

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Leaders are calling San Diego “Ground Zero” for the national fentanyl crisis.

Overdoses are now the leading cause of death for Americans age 18-45.

Four recent youth overdoses in University Heights killed a male and female victim and lead to community outrage. Mayor Gloria announced he will be issuing an executive order to deal with the crisis later this month.