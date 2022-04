San Diego group organizes efforts to send help to Ukraine





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The locals of a small town in Ukraine called Orikhiv have been bravely fighting against Russian attacks in hopes of saving their homes.

Marina Wolff along with Shawn and Rosita Walchef joined KUSI’s Jason Austell on “Good Morning San Diego” to discuss their efforts to help Ukraine.

To donate to the cause, click here.