San Diego groups call for action on county COVID-19 response

EMBARCADERO (KUSI) – Several weeks ago, the San Diego County Board of Supervisors passed a vaccine mandate for new hires, preventing the unvaccinated from working for the county.

After back-lash from many community members, the county is now holding another meeting and vote Tuesday concerning the mandate.

KUSI’s Teresa Sardina was live at the County Administration Building at the Embarcadero with more details.