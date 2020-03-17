San Diego Half Marathon turned into a virtual event because of coronavirus

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In reaction of large gatherings being cancelled worldwide to limit the spread of COVID-19, the 9th Annual San Diego Half Marathon and Padres 5k was no exception.

However, even though the event got cancelled, they are a non-profit and therefore said they cant refund people who signed up.

So they encouraged runners to still come out to the Gaslamp District and pick up their packets and medals so that they can run the race virtually on their own time.

In a statement posted to Facebook the non profit said, “we are incredibly grateful for all the support and flexibility our amazing #SDHalf running community has shown us this weekend. Though we are disappointed we couldn’t put on the stellar event we had planned for you, we love how enthusiastic many of you have been about your virtual run.”