San Diego Harbor Police Foundation gifts specialized furniture to Barrio Logan school

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The San Diego Harbor Police Foundation is working to enrich the lives of children at one of the most underserved schools in the San Diego.

The foundation recently gifted and installed more than $7,000 of specialized furniture at Grace W. Perkins K-8 school.

The furniture will benefit students in Mrs. Salazar’s Special Education classroom. This is the third classroom upgrade by the Foundation and Port of San Diego Harbor Police since adopting the school in 2019.

KUSI’s Dan Plante visited the school to take a look at the new furniture.