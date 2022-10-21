San Diego health officials warn of severe flu season

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A severe flu season has been predicted for the winter of 2022.

Nearly 40% of the students at Patrick Henry High School were out sick during the second week of October, and it wasn’t the only school affected.

Greater than normal numbers of children ended up hospitalized in San Diego County with respiratory virus RSV, which is essentially a common cold that can lead to symptoms like shortness of breath or even viral pneumonia.

Dr. Abisola Olulade joined KUSI’s Logan Burnes to talk about the oncoming flu season and how best to prepare by boosting your immune system.