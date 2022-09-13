San Diego Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Ten-thousand San Diegans will participate in this year’s San Diego Heart and Stroke Walk on Saturday, Sept. 17 put on by the America Heart Association.

The event is scenic, and noncompetitive. The 5k helps fight coronary disease by funding research that saves lives. The walk starts at 7:45 a.m.

Registration is free, and includes free health screenings, a kid’s zone, a pet zone, and much more in the expo area.

Joe Lo Duca, Division Board member of the America Heart Association joined KUSI’s Lauren Phinney to talk about how the heart walk influences the community.

Signups and information on their website.