San Diego ‘hero’ Nick Espinoza discusses lifesaving effort rescuing people from burning home

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A San Diego man is being called a hero by San Diego firefighters after rescuing a family from their burning home.

Last Friday, Nick Espinoza saw one of his neighbors homes on fire, and rushed in to help the family inside.

Espinoza said he called for help, and was put on hold, so took matters into his own hands.

Espinoza recalls the event as it happened with KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries on Good Evening San Diego.