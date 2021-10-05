San Diego High in Balboa Park and the lease that will likely keep it there forever

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego High School, formally known as the Russ School, took up residence in Balboa Park in 1882 and has been the subject of numerous court cases.

Back in 1974 there was a 50-year-lease agreement to keep the school in the park, but that lease is up in 2024.

Now the City Council wants to enter a new agreement to keep it there.

Richard Barrera, San Diego Unified School District Board President, joined KUSI’s Logan Byrnes on Good Evening San Diego.