San Diego High School football coaches call out Democrat politicians for doing nothing to help

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The fight to resume youth sports in California continues.

Two leaders of the ‘Let Them Play CA’ movement, Torrey Pines coach Ron Gladnick and Scripps Ranch Head football coach Marlon Gardinera, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego to share some insight into their progress, and what elected leaders they have been speaking with in hopes of getting our kids back on the field.

Both coaches emphasize the importance of football and other sports to the growth of our youth, and acknowledge that some athletes, parents, and staff may not want to play due to the pandemic. But, the large majority of athletes, coaches and parents want to get back on the field.

Especially because most other states already successfully completed their high school football season.

A few weeks ago, Gladnick reached out to Nathan Fletcher’s office many times, and eventually got a meeting set up. Gladnick said the meeting was cordial, but they “agreed to disagree.”

Thursday night, the state made an announcement that said they will make an announcement “within two weeks,” but that doesn’t necessarily get either coaches hopes up.

Coach Gardinera followed up saying, “we are literally fighting politicians. I’m not speaking of the Governor’s office because Coach Gladnick and Coach Walsh are working with folks in that office and making progress. When I tried to make some things happen down here in San Diego, to make sure we have the support of local legislators. But I got to tell you, there are two offices I called that have me just in sort of a rage.”

Gardinera called them out by name saying, “Senate President Toni Atkins, covering most of San Diego, and Senator Ben Hueso from down South. Boy, I’m not a politician, but I almost feel dirty listening to the generic platitudes that you get when you call as a constituent asking, ‘Where do our Senators stand on this issue?’ We’re talking about kids, and as I said, it dawned on me, we are literally fighting politicians.”

He continued, “I’m not getting phone calls from groups that are saying to me, you can’t do this, this is crazy, this is going to do this, of course there are people who have concerns, but my answer to those people is the same. Don’t play. You don’t have to be an official at a game, you don’t have to send your child to sports. If you’re concerned, there’s increased vulnerabilities. We understand, we are aware of all those things.”

Gardinera then slammed the local Democrat politicians saying, “hopefully soon we will hear from the governor, as if the governor votes for Senator Atkins, or the governor is the one who votes for Ben Hueso, the constituents are voting.”

Gladnick followed up on Gardinera’s frustration adding, “first of all, every Assemblyman in San Diego, has signed on with ‘Let Them Play,’ every single one.” Adding, “here’s what I object to, Senator Toni Atkins is on Twitter tweeting about birds. Birds. While 3 million kids in California have suffered for a year. How tone deaf can you be? How completely disconnected from your constituents can you be? We have politicians who get elected and then forget who they work for. And this is a gross example of a politician that is so disconnected that she would rather tweet about birds than helping 3 million kids.”

Gladnick said he gave her his contact info and told her to talk to him, and concluded, “a leader doesn’t hide behind her executive secretary. Period. Ben Hueso and Toni Atkins need to get a clue.”