San Diego high school student wins Congressional Gold Medal

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – A senior at Canyon Crest Academy was awarded the Congressional Gold Medal for youth after completing at least hours of public service, 200 hours of personal development and 200 hours of physical fitness over a two-year period.

Max Meinert has been an Eagle Scout since he was 14. He’s constructed benches for the Helen Woodward Animal Center, he served as campmate at a local Boy Scout camp, and he learned to play the electric bass.

Max joined KUSI’s Hunter Sowards to discuss his hard work and what it means to earn the Congressional Gold Medal.