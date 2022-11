San Diego high schoolers participate in National Signing Day

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Hundreds of local students participated in National Signing Day at the Joan B Kroc Theatre on Thursday, Nov. 10.

By signing on to a university, young athletes and students around the county took the next step in their collegiate career.

KUSI’s Allie Wagner, Paul Rudy and Kacey McKinnon went live with hundreds of students as they prepared to announce their collegiate allegiances publicly, and on live TV.