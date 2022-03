San Diego High Track & Field program is hosting the 6th Annual Meb Keflezighi Invitational on Saturday, March 5th

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The 6th Annual Meb Keflezighi Invitational is taking place this weekend. San Diego High School Track and Field coach, Robert Dean, joined KUSI’s Paul Rudy to talk about the event!

Saturday, March 5th: Throwing events start at 8:00 am and running events at 9:00 am

More Information: https://www.athletic.net/TrackAndField/meet/411242/info