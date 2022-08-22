San Diego High’s Coach Dean announces his retirement live on KUSI

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Monday morning, San Diego High’s track and field coach announced his retirement live with KUSI’s Paul Rudy on Good Morning San Diego.

Coach Dean served student athletes in SDUSD for over 30 years, and took 13 championships for San Diego High, and has been extremely influential in the lives of hundreds of kids – some of whom he talked about at-length on “Good Morning San Diego”.

Coach Dean remarked on air that he has many other “irons in the fire” and intends to continue his other projects post-retirement.