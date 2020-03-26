San Diego History Center’s COVID-19 initiative

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The coronavirus pandemic is a historic moment, and the San Diego History Center has created an initiative called History Happening Now!

People can share their stories in the community to help the history center document these unprecedented times.

Community stories and contributions will become part of the San Diego History Center’s permanent collection. It is a remarkable opportunity both for the center and for the community to preserve history in real-time, instead of after the fact.

San Diego History Center ambassador Elsa Sevilla talked to Good Morning San Diego about the new initiative.

All San Diegans are invited to share their COVID-19 story at: https://sandiegohistory.org/shareyourstory/