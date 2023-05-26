San Diego holds first-ever State of Balboa Park Address





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The City of San Diego held its first ever State of Balboa Park address on Wednesday to introduce new projects aimed at improving the grounds for the visitor experience. A budgeting meeting will be held in June to hash out the details.

Locals, however, were displeased at the lack of discussion surrounding the public safety issues posed on the grounds by the homeless encampments.

After the park’s exhibits close around 8-9 p.m., the homeless begin to creep back onto the grounds where they remain until early morning when locals run into them on morning walks across the campus. The city claims its hands are tied concerning police enforcement in the area.

