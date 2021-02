San Diego Home Prices expected to rise 8.3% throughout 2021

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego home prices expected to rise 8.3% throughout the year, predicts a local realtor.

Median sale prices are forecasted to be $776,000 by year’s end.

This time last year in 2020, about 5,100 properties were available while now there are around 3,700 available properties, according to Kara Kay, realtor at Compass.

Kara Kay joined KUSI to discuss the trend in San Diego home prices.