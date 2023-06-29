San Diego home prices on the rise as buyers compete over limited supply

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – In many parts of the country, the housing market has retracted from its boom after 2020.

But here in San Diego, prices for homes has remained steady as demand has not decreased, and neither has the supply.

The San Diego County median home price hit $812,250 in May, up from recent months, but still down 3.3 percent for the year.

Realtor Jim Bottrell explained what buyers can do in this competitive market on KUSI’s Good Morning San Diego.