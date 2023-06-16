San Diego homeless outreach helps man off the street and into housing

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – KUSI’s Teresa Sardina met Marlon Saville (46) when she was covering the San Diego homeless crisis on the streets of Downtown. He pointed to the tents while cruising by saying, “I used to live like that!”

Sardina later uncovered the rest of his story: Saville’s three-year journey spanned from Los Angeles to the San Diego riverbed.

Sardina went live with the details of his journey and the second chance he was given by local homeless outreach groups.