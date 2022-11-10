San Diego homeless population hits another record high





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – San Diego’s out-of-control homeless crisis continues to worsen, a recent count (below) found over 1,650 homeless people in downtown alone.

The crisis made national headlines last month when Bill Walton blasted Mayor Todd Gloria’s failed leadership, even calling on him to resign as a result of the homeless crisis.

KUSI’s Rafer Weigel was in East Village with homeless advocate Michael McConnell, who said the problem is responsibility of San Diego County, not the City of San Diego.

McConnell explained the County is in charge of the mental health programs, and simply distributing more money is not going to solve the issue.

San Diego County Board of Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher just was reelected in a landslide, and Weigel says now is time for him to do something.

