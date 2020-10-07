San Diego Homeowners rally against potential tax hikes from Prop 15 and Measure A





ESCONDIDO (KUSI) – A coalition of San Diego homeowners gathered for a rally against Prop 15 and Measure A and will release figures showing how much more in property taxes homeowners could pay if the laws are passed.

Chairman of Reform California, Carl DeMaio, led the rally and sharply denounced any politician who would support any kind of tax hike, especially during the pandemic where so many people are struggling financially.

In closing, Demaio explained to voters the potential harm these two tax hikes could have on their pocket books. Demaio said, “voters need to know that Proposition 15 and Measure A, if approved, would be a double whammy increase in their property taxes. There’s no doubt about it, we cannot afford higher taxes during this economic downturn. We urge voters to look closely at their ballot to see the hidden tax increases, and to vote “NO” on Proposition 15 and Measure A.”