San Diego honors National Native American Heritage Month

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – November is National Native American Heritage Month.

The San Diego community is dedicating this time to celebrating the rich an diverse cultures of indigenous people.

The first inhabitants of San Diego include the Luiseno, Cahuilla, Cupeno, and the Kumeyaay.

Over the course of the month, institutions in San Diego like UCSD will hold commemorations to honor the original people of the area.