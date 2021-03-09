San Diego hotel and tourism industries hoping for rebound

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – As the population continues to get vaccinated and unemployment rates lower, the hospitality industry, much of San Diego’s economy, is looking brighter but still has a long way to go.

Jeffrey Burg, General Manager at Marriott Gaslamp Quarter, joined KUSI to update viewers on how his hotel is doing nearly a year after the start of the pandemic.

Burg said he is feeling optimistic, with busier weekends but still quiet weekdays.

Their restaurant is now open on weekends for breakfast and they are certainly looking forward to museums and golf courses reopening soon.

Burg gave viewers a glimpse of what running a business in hospitality has been like in recent months, “We’re all in survival mode right now, hotels, as I mentioned, us included, we’re offering things that we have typically not done in years. We’re offering free parking and Wi-Fi and just things that are trying to keep our customers coming back and continuing to earn their trust in us and to provide a clean environment,” he said.