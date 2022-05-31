San Diego Housing Commission partnered with the Lucky Duck Foundation to open 150 person shelter





SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Outside of the homeless encampment in an unincorporated area of El Cajon, no other camp has gotten as much notoriety as the one in the Midway District.

At one time, well over 100 people living in a tent city along Sports Arena Boulevard, creating a huge negative impact on businesses and residents in the area.

Tuesday morning, in the rear parking lot of the County’s Health and Human Services complex on Rosecrans, officials announced a new bridge shelter to serve this area in particular, up to 150 beds.

In fact, the announcement included the erection of a supporting arch for the big industrial-size tent, scheduled to open sometime in July.

Did we mention the complex here includes a psychiatric hospital.

The Lucky Duck Foundation is providing the tent, the County the location and attendant services, including behavioral health.

The city is contracting with the Alpha Project to run the tent.

KUSI’s Ed Lenderman was out at the midway district with more details.